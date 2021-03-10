Beyoncé Shared Her Support for Meghan Markle After Her Heartbreaking Interview

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah last Sunday, loads of support has been given to the royal couple, including kind words from celebrities like Beyoncé. The "Black Is King" singer and her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, are two of the many famous faces that came to their defense after Markle revealed the racist treatment she endured from the British royal family.

Queen Bey shared a sweet message on her website for the Duchess of Sussex on March 9th. She wrote, "Thank you, Meghan, for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you." The tribute featured a photo of Markle and Beyoncé meeting at the 2019 U.K. premiere of The Lion King.

Along with concerning conversations around the color of Archie's skin, the duchess revealed that she contemplated suicide during her sit-down with Oprah.

"I just didn't see a solution," Markle told Oprah. "I would sit up at night, and I was just like, 'I don't understand how all of this is being churned out.' And again, I wasn't seeing it, but it's almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends or them calling me crying like, 'Meg, they're not protecting you.' And I realized it was all happening just because I was breathing."

This isn't Beyoncé's first time sharing love toward Markle. While accepting a Brit Award in 2019, she and Jay-Z filmed an acceptance video in front of a Queen Elizabeth II-style painting of Markle.

Other celebrities like Selena Williams and Gabrielle Union publicly shared their support for Markle as well.

"She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced," Williams wrote in a post on social media. "I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."