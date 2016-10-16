Bella Hadid opened up about her daily painful struggle with Lyme disease, and we really feel for her
Bella Hadid is such an incredible model and inspiration. She’s always so real and hardworking, and on top of that, she’s only 20 years old!
And she keeps continuing to amaze us, this time by opening up about her struggle with Lyme Disease.
As some of you may know, Lyme Disease can be an incredibly debilitating illness that can lead to chronic pain and affect the sufferer’s everyday life in major ways.
That’s why it was so incredible to hear Bella open up about her experiences with the disease as one of the four honorees at the Global Lyme Alliance on Friday.
Hadid got real with Us Weekly in an interview, saying:
Bella also revealed how her mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster (who also has Lyme Disease) helps her rally and face each day. Bella said:
It’s so refreshing to hear Bella be honest about her struggle with chronic pain, and we feel for her so much. Having a modeling career is hard enough, but on top of that, she’s battling a disease that saps her energy every day. It’s really a testament to how amazing she is.
And great news for the Global Lyme Alliance — according to Bella, they were able to raise $2.7 million for research!