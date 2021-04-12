Bebe Rexha Wants Her Fans to Show Off Their Beautiful Bodies of All Sizes

Calling all Rexhars! Our body-positive queen Bebe Rexha wants all her fans to show off their bodies exactly how they are. She took to social media over the weekend, first to show off her own curvy body in a barely there swimsuit, set to the tune of her own recent hit "Sacrifice." In a complementary Instagram post, Rexha then asked her followers to do the same.

Rexha wrote "Thick thighs save lives" on her video and captioned her Instagram, "I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT."

She then added that she wanted to share them with the world because she believes every single body is beautiful and deserves to be cherished. In her video carousel, she shared a few captures from fans and has continued to share them on social media since then, with the hashtag #everybodyisbeautiful.

Rexha has long been outspoken about not just body positivity, but the negative effects of body shaming. She famously called out designers who refused to dress her for the 2019 Grammy Awards because she was too big, and continues to speak up for people of all sizes looking for acceptance. She said at the time that after being nominated for her first Grammy, she was so excited to have her team call in dresses for her to wear, but quickly found out that it wasn't going to be so simple.

"Literally, like, [the designers say] I'm too big," she said at the time. "And if a size 6, 8, is too big, then I don't know what to tell you. Then I don't want to wear your fucking dresses. 'Cause that's crazy. 'Cause all … you're saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses." Rexha also noted that most samples for award shows fall in a size range of 0 to 2 and because she was a 6 to 8, she wasn't worthy of wearing anything from those designers, even though she was looking for something custom made to fit her. She ended up in a stunning ruffled Monsoori dress for the big night.