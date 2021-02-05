We're Obsessed With Barack Obama's Response to Michelle's Inauguration Outfit Hype

Barack Obama is just as obsessed with Michelle Obama's fashionable 'fit from Inauguration Day as the rest of us.

The former POTUS joined a February 2nd virtual conversation hosted by Black-owned bookstore Mahogany Books and the Very Smart Brothas Book Club. While discussing his book A Promised Land, he also chimed in on some other topics, including Inauguration Day. Barack was asked about his spouse's striking look, described as her "inauguration drip." If you can't recall the iconic outfit, Michelle wore a stunning plum-toned ensemble, which was accessorized by a matching belt with a gold center.

Her designer, Sergio Hudson, has a Black-owned luxury design label produced in Los Angeles and New York. Besides her outfit, the former FLOTUS had bouncy curls that complemented her 'fit, which were done by celebrity hairstylist Yene Damtew.

Barack told the book club that he understands why his wife is seen as "a fashion icon."

"I don't know what it is about y'all, with Michelle and her belts, I asked Michelle about it at dinner the other night. I said, 'Listen baby, you are gorgeous. You know, I understand completely why you are a fashion icon,'" he noted.

Completely unaware of how Michelle's fashion literally took over the news at the inauguration, Barack admitted that he was confused about the frenzy concerning that particular look but understands the love she gets for her fashion choices.

"I said, 'Was your hair different? Cause it didn't look that different,'" he said and concluded that despite the mystery, he knows "she looks good and looks better than me."

Her stylist, Meredith Koop, shared an emotional post on Instagram about working with the former first lady. Among the detailed caption of the whole look, she wrote, "She is powerful and she needs to move. She is stunning and she represents what is possible. She is relatable and she is aspirational. She has consistently articulated over the years what has been in the hearts and minds of so many. She has taken a look at the rule book and turned the page. She leads, she inspires, she slays."