This "Bachelorette" star suffered a seizure on vacation, and we hope she's okay!

Having any sort of health scare is never fun. Especially when you’re away from home and out of your element. That’s why we’re sending former Bachelorette star Trista Sutter all the best vibes. Sutter suffered an unexpected seizure while on vacation with her family in Croatia. Needless to say, it sounds super scary and we’re wishing her all the best!

First of all she is ok.

Regardless it seems like it was a very scary ordeal!

Sutter posted about her experience yesterday on Instagram. Luckily she was surrounded by family when it happened. However we cannot imagine how upsetting it must have been to wake up in the hospital while traveling! At the moment she’s given no medical reason given as to why she had a seizure.

However we’re loving her positive take-away from the experience.

Because of her health scare Sutter making a point to stay grateful. As a result, she says:

"I've never been perfect and I never will be, but from here on out, I vow to try my best to live this life to the fullest. "

While we’re totally freaked out on behalf of Sutter, it is important for us all to remember she’s right. Living your life to the fullest is important regardless of what is happening. Life is short. It is crucial to remember to be thankful and love the people that are important to you.

Luckily, Trista seems to be already on the mend. She posted this update: