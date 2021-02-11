Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Fired Back at Chris Harrison for Defending Racism

Rachel Lindsay has put a lot of her time and energy into The Bachelor franchise. As the first Black bachelorette on the show in 2017, the 35-year-old former attorney suffered targeted discrimination and racism and has carried the weight of bringing racial awareness to the series—both during and ever since her time on screen. So, when show host Chris Harrison failed to condemn the racist actions of a contestant on the current season, it makes sense that Lindsay would say she's on her last straw.

Lindsay hosted Harrison on Extra on Tuesday to get his thoughts about the allegations against current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Since the first Black bachelor Matt James' season started airing in early January, Kirkconnell has been accused of racism, starting when a TikTok user accused the reality star of bullying her for dating Black men. Social media users have also shown examples of Kirkconnell liking Confederate flag-related TikToks and a resurfaced photo that shows her attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

To all of this, Harrison said, "we all need to have a little grace, a little compassion, a little understanding" for Kirkconnell, arguing that she was young at the time of the party. When Lindsay said her attendance at the party was "not a good look," Harrison replied, "Well, Rachel, is it [not] a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021?" Lindsay quickly replied, "It's not a good look ever," but the interview continued for just under 14 minutes with Harrison repeating similar sentiments throughout, making many "the times were different" type of arguments.

Not to mention, he interrupts and talks over Lindsay countless times throughout the interview—and that, Chris, is not a good look.

A HuffPost reporter and co-host of the podcast Here to Make Friends tweeted about her frustration and disappointment with Harrison's remarks. "We can leave grace and space for learning while still demanding accountability. I feel like @chrisbharrison expresses more empathy for people who romanticize the confederacy than people who are harmed by white supremacy in this clip," she wrote. "So disappointing"

She also addressed his remarks about how the "woke police" were "just tearing this girl's life apart," regarding the online commentary about Kirkconnell. "There will always be people who cross the line from fair criticism to harassment online," she wrote. "But there are plenty of #TheBachelor fans who have expressed upset about Rachael's past actions from a place of good faith and a love for the show. To pretend otherwise is so insulting."

Then, she gave a shoutout to Lindsay for being "so generous and giving" to the franchise. "We do not deserve her."

Lindsay responded to this tweet, writing, "My days are numbered," implying that she doesn't have much left to give to the show, and we really can't blame her.

In the same Twitter thread, one user called upon other former bachelorettes to support Lindsay in speaking out and holding the franchise accountable.

"Dear @thebkoof@kaitlynbristowe@hannahbrown@tayshia + other bachelorettes - Rachel has carried the weight for far too long and taken too much abuse from this franchise," @yassoumaria wrote. "How do you all plan to hold the show accountable for their actions? Because your voices/allyship are needed."

Kirkconnell has yet to make a public statement about her past actions, but former bachelor James addressed the controversy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in early February. "Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people's lives," he said. "So I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully she will have her time to speak on that."

Harrison, on the other hand, issued an apology yesterday for what he said in his interview with Lindsay, but Bachelor Nation is largely not having it.