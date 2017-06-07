Baby Luna threw the first pitch at a professional baseball game, and she crushed it
Not many 1-year-olds will say they had this kind of honor. Baby Luna threw out the first pitch at a Mariners game, and for her size, she had quite an arm on her.
Parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took the tot to Safeco Field the other night to watch the Mariners play the Minnesota Twins. While fans likely thought that Teigen or Legend would take on the honor of throwing the first pitch, they gave the opportunity to little Luna. With parenting, you've always got to put your kid first, right?
As you can see, Luna was met with a well-deserved round of applause.
That may just be the cutest thing you see today.
Legend also shared a few sweet shots of his family on Instagram.
You might notice that Luna is also dressed the part — she's sporting her own little Mariners jersey.
Tagging them with #lunasfirsttour, we have a feeling that this kid is going to grow up to be quite the Mariners fan.
We truly love the fact that Teigen and Legend continuously take baby Luna out for fun adventures, and know she'll look back at these moments with such fondness, Coolest parents ever? No doubt about it.