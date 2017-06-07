Baby Luna threw the first pitch at a professional baseball game, and she crushed it

Not many 1-year-olds will say they had this kind of honor. Baby Luna threw out the first pitc h at a Mariners game, and for her size, she had quite an arm on her.

Parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took the tot to Safeco Field the other night to watch the Mariners play the Minnesota Twins. While fans likely thought that Teigen or Legend would take on the honor of throwing the first pitch, they gave the opportunity to little Luna. With parenting, you've always got to put your kid first, right?