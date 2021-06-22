Avril Lavigne Tapped the *Ultimate* Sk8er Boi Tony Hawk for Her TikTok Debut

So many of our favorite celebrities from pop culture both past and present have been hopping aboard the TikTok bandwagon recently, and now the queen of our middle school angst has officially arrived, and it is everything. Avril Lavigne is now on TikTok, and she made the most epic debut possible.

Lavigne shared her first video to TikTok yesterday, and it involved one of her classic singles: "Sk8er Boi."

Lip-synching to the song (and even wearing one of her signature ties from her early 2000s era), Lavigne was joined by Tony Hawk, AKA the ultimate Sk8er Boi.

Honestly, this is TikTok gold. No wonder the video's already been viewed over 14 million times!

It's hard to believe that it's been almost 20 years since "Sk8er Boi" was released in 2002-and just as hard to believe that Lavigne looks like she hasn't aged a day since then. Seriously, she needs to drop that skincare routine.

Lavigne also took to Instagram to share photos from the day she shot the TikTok video, along with plenty of pictures of her and Hawk hanging out. We're honestly getting a little bit up in our feels with the amount of nostalgia here. Lavigne looks exactly like she did two decades ago-the perfect pop-punk idol.