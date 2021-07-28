People Have a *Lot* to Say About Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Views on Hygiene

They said they only bathe their kids when you "can see the dirt on them."

In case you missed it, power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently went on Dax Shepard's podcast, "Armchair Expert," to discuss cryptocurrency; however, what really sent Twitter into a tizzy was when the parents mentioned they don't really believe in bathing their kids...or themselves, like, ever.

"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Kutcher explained his outlook on hygiene, referencing their two children, Wyatt, age 6, and Dimitri, age 4. Kunis chimed in, adding, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever."

So how did the conversation jump from cryptocurrency to bathtime? Shepard made an off-hand comment to his co-host Monica Padman that because our bodies have so many natural oils that are great for skin, hair, etc., soap is not always the best thing for you. Kutcher and Kunis immediately jumped on the no-shower bandwagon, leaving Padman, who enjoys bathing daily, shocked.

Kunis explained this is something that's been rooted in her for a long time as she didn't "have hot water growing up as a kid," so showers were very limited. Before you jump to conclusions, Kutcher did mention that his "armpits" and "crotch" are washed daily and should he work out, he'll splash water on his face "to get all the salts out." Kunis, on the other hand, cleanses her face twice per day.

People took to Twitter, as they typically do, to share their thoughts on the no-soap/bathing debate. One podcast fan agreed with Kutcher and Kunis, and said she as well as her children follow as similar system.

Meanwhile, others couldn't wrap their head around the idea of no soap showers.

At the end of the day, how often Kunis and Kutcher decide to bath is up to them and them only. Plus, this person makes a pretty solid point that deodorant can go a long way, and maybe skipping out on the fragrant soaps isn't such a bag thing after all.