Ashley Graham’s Go-To Curl Cream Is Also Her Fave for Her Toddler

Ashley's Graham's Instagram is a hub of body positivity, authentic peaks into new motherhood, and, perhaps our favorite, honest product recommendations. One of her most recent Story posts combined the last two, with Graham sharing a beauty product she uses for both herself and her 15-month-old son Isaac. The model and new mother shared a photo of the Briogeo Curl Charisma leave-in cream, writing that it's her "fav for me and Isaac."

While Graham often has her hair straightened or otherwise heat styled, she shows off her wavy, natural texture on the grid from time to time. From the looks of the rare natural hair selfies shared on her Instagram, Graham appears to have type 2 waves and relies on the Briogeo product to keep them looking fresh. The leave-in cream is formulated with rice amino acids to seal the hair cuticle and prevent frizz, avocado oil to soften and hydrate curls, and mollis leaf extract and tomato fruit ferment to enhance curl definition and formation. In short, it's packed with hair-healthy ingredients that can help your curls look as bouncy and healthy as Graham's do below.

While Graham and husband Justin Ervin keep photos of their son rather private, the model has shared a sneak peek at what baby Isaac's curl texture is beginning to look like. And yes, we'll admit it, we're already jealous of a 1-year-old's hair. "Isaacs curls are poppin'," she wrote, alongside photos showing the back of her son's head as he plays with toys.

Shop the product that keeps both Graham and baby Isaac's waves healthy and hydrated below.

