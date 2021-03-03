Ashley Benson Keeps Her Relationships Private for a Very Meaningful Reason

"People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

Ashley Benson has been at the center of a lot of relationship speculation over the past year, but she's kept quiet. Even when rumors circulated that she had cheated on her ex Cara Delevingne, the Pretty Little Liars alum chose to stay silent. In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Benson shared the reason she's refrained from commenting publicly on her relationships in the past and why she plans to keep it that way in the future.

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.'"

Amidst cheating rumors last May, Delevingne posted an Instagram story asking everyone to stop "hating on" Benson and stay out of their business. Benson simply shared the post to her own story with a red heart emoji.

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," Benson told Cosmopolitan UK. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

When it comes to her relationships, the actress says she prefers to keep things "private" because "it's more sacred that way."

"Those private moments are for you and your partner, and I think it's best not to be over-exposed, and you can really protect your relationship if you're not exploiting it," she added.

Benson also said she does her best to avoid the paparazzi, though she "can't help" if she gets photographed with a significant other. Photos of the actress with rapper G-Eazy quickly circulated on the internet amidst cheating rumors following her and Delevingne's split.

"I can't leave my house without getting followed every day," she explained. "I don't want photos, and it's annoying. It's a complete invasion of privacy...[In LA] they'll harass you and keep following you until you get into a car accident."

Before her recent split with G-Eazy, Benson said the pair spent a lot of time at home during the pandemic to avoid being frequently photographed in public. She shared how the couple had "jazz nights" and even wrote "30 songs" that were just for them.

No matter who she's dating or what the public is speculating, Benson said that having solid friendships it what helps her navigate having a personal life while being so constantly placed in the spotlight.