Ashley Benson "Always Wanted to Be a Redhead," So She Made It Happen

Ashley Benson is channeling the fiery temperatures outside for her newest hair color. The Pretty Little Liars alum turned her signature blonde locks red and showed off her new 'do on Instagram on June 25th. She shared two selfies on the 'gram and they're both just *so* good.

Alongside the photos, Benson wrote, "Always wanted to be a redhead," and we love that she made it happen. Her new coppery color is on trend for the season, as a handful of other celebs have latched onto this color too. Just recently Sarah Hyland added a bevy of long copper curls in the form of extensions, making her look like Merida's twin from Brave! Plus, prior to her recent history-making turns in competition, gymnast Simone Biles also got in on the dip-dye trend and turned her ends copper.

Benson's famous friends seem to love her new hair color-and who wouldn't? Pretty Little Liars co-star Tyler Blackburn dropped a heart-eye emoji on the photo, and Kiernan Shipka wrote, "wowww." Demi Lovato also chimed in with, "OH okayyyy," followed by some flame emojis, and we all agree with all of this! Not only is Benson's new hair hot, but the flames feel highly appropriate for this red hue.

Benson almost exclusively sticks with blonde locks, though she has strayed outside it briefly. She's gone to the dark side a couple times over the years, including a stint where she had long brown hair, and she did do a fiery orange color last fall, but more often than not, she's rocking a blonde lob.