Armie Hammer Under Investigation in Sexual Assault Case

The investigation in which Hammer is a named suspect has been handed over to the L.A. District Attorney.

Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual violence and assault.

Following the leak of disturbing private messages between Call Me by Your Name actor Armie Hammer and an unnamed woman, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed yesterday, March 18th, that Hammer has been named as a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

LAPD confirmed with Deadline that their investigation began in early February and are now handing their case over to the District Attorney. From there, D.A. prosecutors in the sex crimes unit will then review the evidence to determine if there is enough to proceed with criminal charges.

And if found guilty, Hammer could face up to eight years in prison.

A woman calling herself "Effie" reported on February 3rd that she had been "violently raped," as an LAPD spokesperson recounted to the Los Angeles Times, in April 2017 over a span of four hours. She and Hammer, who was married at the time, had been involved since 2016 and continued their relationship through 2020.

"He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually," Effie stated on a video call with the Times. "I tried to get away, but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me." She said Hammer was physically violent with her to the point of "repeatedly [slamming]" her head against a wall and beating her feet with a crop.

"He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn't believe someone I loved did that to me," Effie said. "I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings."

Effie's lawyer, Gloria Allred, who was also present on the call, noted that a person can rescind their consent at any point during a sexual encounter or relationship and she challenged Hammer to "present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers."

After screenshots from his private conversations hit social media, in which Hammer described his desire to be sexually violent and cannibalize the person on the other end, Hammer left his current film projects and was dropped by his representation.

Hammer's lawyers deny Effie's claims and argue that her "own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations" and that their relationship was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory," pointing to sexually graphic texts Effie had sent to Hammer during their relationship.

"It was never Mr. Hammer's intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference," Hammer's lawyer continued. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."