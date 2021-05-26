Ariana Grande Just Shared Her First Wedding Photos, and OMG Her Dress

Ariana Grande just did the best photo dump on Instagram that we could have ever asked for—wedding photos! On May 26th, the new bride, who married Dalton Gomez on May 15th, showed off her low-key nuptials and her stunning wedding attire. And we need to talk about her dress!

Grande's subtly sexy dress was understated glamour and absolutely perfect for her. According to Vogue, Grande's dress was a Vera Wang design that was a long time in the making. Wang reportedly told Grande at a past Met Gala that when the time came, she'd create her wedding gown...and she did just that. And while the white dress appeared to be just be subtly sexy from the front, it had a daringly low back, which allowed the star to show off her shoulder tattoo.

The "Thank U, Next" singer paired her dress with a sweet veil that had a delicate white bow on top that perfectly held her hair in place. And though Grande didn't rock her signature high ponytail for her wedding day, she did still tie her hair back in a half-up 'do.

Grande also shared a sweet photo with her new husband—wearing Tom Ford—in what we *hope* is their first lip lock as a married couple. If it's not the first, then it's at least a special one from the big day.

And as if the dress photos weren't enough, Grande also took us on a tour of her wedding location—her California home—with aerial shots that allow us to get the full picture of her low-key wedding. Her home was decked out in white candles and flowers, giving her wedding a subtle vibe to match her subtle dress and her subtle day. It's clear that this wedding was for her and Gomez and no one else. We're just *so* glad she's sharing it with us now.