Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Manchester Bombing Victims on the 4-Year Anniversary

It's been four years since the Manchester bombing, which killed 22 concert attendees and left over 500 people injured. On Saturday, May 22nd, Ariana Grande, who was headlining the concert, shared a heartfelt tribute to her Instagram Story honoring the lives lost while also recognizing that "this anniversary will never be an easy one," for all those who were impacted—concertgoers and their loved ones; backstage crew members; event workers; and to the city of Manchester as a whole.

"although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round….i know that this anniversary will never be an easy one. please know that I am thinking of you today," she wrote on a blacked-out screen, which included the names of all 22 victims.

Below the message, was a heart emblem made up of white bees. For a long time, the worker bee has been associated with the city of Manchester, as a nod to their work ethic and industrious spirit. Fans may remember Grande debuting a new bee tattoo behind her left ear in 2018, on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

"Manchester, my heart is with you today and always."

Ariana Grade Instagram Story

Since the bombing, the "Thank U, Next" singer has continued to show her love and support to the city of Manchester, a place that'll undoubtedly always have a piece of her heart. Within the first year after the fatal concert, Grande, along with a long list of big name performers like Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus, sponsored a benefit concert for the victims and families.