Ariana Grande Is Giving Away $1 Million in Free Therapy—Here's How You Can Get In on It

When it comes to keeping our mental health in check, there can be so many barriers to getting help—especially considering how much that help might cost. Fortunately, Ariana Grande is here to offer a bit of a hand. This week, Grande announced her partnership with BetterHelp, and the singer is giving away $1,000,000 of free therapy...and the best part is that it's easy to take advantage of it without even getting off the couch.

Grande shared the news on June 29th in an Instagram post, opening up about why this is so important to her.

"While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn't fix that issue in the long run, I really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement in doing so!" she wrote.

"I so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you'll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue!" she added. "Healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!"

Through the partnership, Grande is offering the chance for fans to be matched with a licensed therapist for one month of free services, and at that point, they can choose to renew or cancel—but if they choose to renew, the second month will be 15% off.

Interested? Taking advantage is easy. Just visit betterhelp.com/ariana and answer the questions to sign up and get a therapist matched to you. For those who are new to therapy, BetterHelp isn't the traditional in-person counseling you might have heard about before; instead, you and your counselor's sessions will take place online, on the phone, or even via text message.

Grande has always been open about her own mental health, especially after the Manchester bombing at her concert in 2017 left her suffering from PTSD.