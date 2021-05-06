Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Celebrating Archie's Birthday With a Charitable Request

In honor of Archie's birthday, Meghan and Harry are asking everyone to put their energy into COVID-19 vaccine equity. "This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer," they wrote.

They noted that for special occasions in the past, they know fans and supporters have made donations to worthy causes, so for Archie's birthday, they're asking those donations go to vaccine equity so that more people can get vaccinated and help the world move toward a safer place.

While we haven't gotten a new picture of little Archie, we did get birthday wishes from elsewhere in the royal family, despite the tensions that have been present as of late. If there's something to say about the royals, it's that they're ever professional. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a family photo on their newly renamed Instagram account, wishing Archie a happy birthday.

The official royal family Instagram—essentially the queen's account—also shared one of the pictures of Meghan and Harry from right after Archie was born, wishing the little guy a happy birthday.

And Archie's grandfather Prince Charles shared a black-and-white shot of himself with Harry holding baby Archie on the official Clarence House account. So cute!