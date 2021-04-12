Amanda Seyfried Wants to Star in the 'Wicked' Movie Alongside Anna Kendrick

The Wicked movie is finally happening and Amanda Seyfried has some big ideas about casting. In February, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu signed on to direct the film adaptation of the Broadway hit musical—and Seyfried recently pitched herself for the starring role of Glinda. While no official cast members have yet been announced for the film, the Mamma Mia actress said on a recent episode of Variety's Award Circuit podcast that she's "been campaigning for Wicked for five years."

Seyfried, a current Oscar nominee for Mank, revealed that she took voice lessons during the pandemic and even submitted a recording of herself singing Glinda's signature song "Popular." As she's been getting herself ready to play the good witch, a role famously played by Kristin Chenoweth on Broadway, Seyfried has also been dreaming up who would be best to play fellow witch Elphaba, Idina Menzel's breakout role.

At one point in the interview, Seyfried said her co-star was Anna Kendrick, who showed off her vocal skills in Pitch Perfect and Into the Woods. "I thought that her Elphaba would be really solid, and, you know, I sing the high notes and she can sing, she can be the alto," she said. "She's an incredible singer."

Kendrick, however, was unaware that Seyfried had shared this idea with the press until E! News filled her in on the matter.

"That's so funny," she said in an interview with the news outlet. "I hadn't heard that, but I, when I met her in real life, she said that to me. So I was like, what are you, eavesdropping on that conversation? I didn't know that she'd said that." She continued, joking, "So she didn't just say it to my face to be nice."

When asked if she would be interested in actually taking on the role, the Pitch Perfect star kept her answer rather vague.

"Oh, these questions are always tricky to answer, to not create a thing," she said. "I mean, obviously like, Wicked is a masterpiece and a classic and it's an iconic show and that's all I'll say about that."

We're still holding out hope for this dream duo, but if Kendrick falls through, Seyfried named a couple other co-star ideas.

"At one point, it was Anne Hathaway, too," Seyfried said, naming her Les Misérables co-star. "She could obviously be Elphaba."

She added another Les Misérables co-star, Samantha Barks, to the mix. She revealed that the two sang the Wicked duet "For Good" together while driving in Los Angeles years ago.

"There's nobody else like Samantha Barks," Seyfried said. "But that was the original idea. Samantha is my No. 1. I mean, there's no better singer in the world, I think. Of course, I was not ready for Glinda at that point. But it's really fun to sing with her."