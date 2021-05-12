Angelina Jolie Joked About Her “Long List” of Dating Dealbreakers, and Yeah, Same 

When it comes to dating, Angelina Jolie doesn't joke around. In a May 10th interview with E! News' Daily Pop, co-host Justin Sylvester said he could never date someone who still lived at home or had a bad credit score and then proceeded to turn the question around on Jolie! The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress shared she doesn't just date anybody, adding that she "[has] a very long list of [of 'nos'.]" Honestly, point taken.

Jolie also shed a little light into her dating life, but before you go holding your breath in anticipation for the hot goss—don't. She revealed she's "been alone for awhile now," jokingly playing it off as a result of her long list of dating dealbreakers.

Though her list of A-list suitors has been as publicized and adored as her long list of film credits, Jolie is actually a rather private person. The Maleficent actress steers clear of social media and to the best of her ability, the paparazzi, too. So, it's not too surprising that the last time we got any nugget of information regarding her love life was when she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.

She and Pitt—famously known in our hearts as "Brangelina"—got together while working on their movie Mrs. & Mrs. Smith back in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. A major Hollywood scandal, Pitt became linked to Jolie and her already growing family of three. He adopted her children Maddox and Zahara, and together they welcomed Shiloh in summer of 2006, adopted Pax from Vietnam in 2007, and welcomed a set of twins, Knox and Vivienne, in summer of 2008.