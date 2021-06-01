John Krasinski Had a Hilarious Response to Amy Schumer Calling Out His “Pretend” Marriage

If you've ever thought Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's marriage seems too good to be true, you're not alone. Comedian Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Sunday to call into question the celebrity couple's relationship—but don't worry, it was all in good fun.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Schumer gave her review of A Quiet Place Part II and took the opportunity to joke about Blunt and Krasinski's marriage, since the two worked on the film together.

"I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," she wrote, adding that it was "amazing to be in a movie theater!!" Then, she took a jab at the celebrity couple before encouraging everyone else to go see their film in theaters. "I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity," she joked, "But I still think you should see [the movie] this rainy weekend."

Since the comment came from Schumer, it was pretty much a given that she was just poking fun—and luckily, Krasinski took it well. The Office alum even joined in on the joke, commenting back, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

So, celeb drama averted there. But Blunt and Krasinski weren't the only celebs to be the targets of Schumer's false claims humor. She also took a jab at Emma Stone recently, while giving a review of her recent film Cruella.

"It's well known Emma Stone is a toxic person but @disneycruella is amazing!!" Amy wrote on her Instagram Story later that day. Though Stone and Schumer are known to be friends, and this was just the comedian poking fun yet again, the jokes didn't go over so well with fans.

Though the Instagram Story and post are now gone, Schumer's getting quite a few upset comments on her posts, telling her to "stay the hell out of other celebrities business."