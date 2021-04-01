Amy Schumer’s Inspiring People to Wear Their Fanciest Gowns to Get the COVID Vaccine

Amy Schumer is on a mission to get people in the right spirit as coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines are rolling out across the country. The Trainwreck star made an event out of her vaccination outing on Monday, dressing up in a fancy gold cocktail dress to get her shot, and she's encouraging others to do the same.

"I feel excited and hopeful. I hope you do too," Schumer wrote alongside a compilation video of her trip to get the coronavirus vaccine. Then, she instructed people to use the hashtag #downtogown and "take a pick of yourself getting the vaccine in your best suite or nicest dress." For every post using the hashtag, she wrote, talent manager Guy Oseary will donate $5 to Pencils 4 Kids, a non-profit organization that provides students in need with basic school supplies.

In addition to supporting a non-profit, Schumer added that dressing up is a "nice way to show respect to the people working there who understand the enormity of what it is they are doing." She continued, "Thank you heroes. You are selfless and your humanity inspires us all."

Since Schumer's post, several people have joined in on the trend, posting photos of themselves getting vaccinated in fancy clothing.

"Biggest social event of the season, why not dress up?!" one Instagram user who dressed in a full-length black lace gown wrote.

One woman wore a sparkly gold dress that matched the one Schumer wore to get her shot. "What an exciting time, why not dress up, plus I'm pretty sure we're twinning," she said, referencing the comedian. "Feeling blessed...and sparkly."

A pregnant woman also jumped in on the trend, writing, "I wasn't going to post but I squeezed into the one dress that fits me at nine months pregnant for a campaign benefiting @pencils4kids."

Check out some more of the #downtogown posts below.