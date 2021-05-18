Amy Poehler Has a ‘Parks and Recreation’ Reunion in the Works…Kinda

We're not *technically* going back to Pawnee, but this is close enough.

If you've been hankering for another trip back to Pawnee, Indiana, well, we have some good news and some bad news. Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler is organizing a reunion...but it's not exactly what you might think. In a May 17th interview with E!, Poehler teased a reunion of the animated kind.

Poehler is currently voicing the role of Duncan in the animated show Duncanville. While chatting about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season, she revealed that she'd invited some of the former Pawnee residents to join her for guest spots on Duncanville.

"We really are genuine, loving fans of each other so we try whenever we can to find ways to work together. When we put the call out to Aubrey [Plaza] and Adam [Scott] and Nick [Offerman], they said yes right away, which was great."

Despite going off the air in 2015 after seven seasons, Parks and Recreation has remained a mainstay on many televisions—and the cast has stayed friends. Poehler, who played the lovable and ultra-quotable Leslie Knope, even have their own reality competition show called Making It that allows them to continue working together.

And who could forget the socially distanced reunion special the show *actually* had last year. It was short, sweet, and not enough to fill the Pawnee-sized hole in our hearts, but we loved it all the same.

The Duncanville reunion of the Parks and Rec stars is definitely something to look forward to, but we're still holding out hope for perhaps another reunion or even a movie. Perhaps it's time for Leslie Knope to join her best friend Joe Biden in the White House?