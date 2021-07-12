Amanda Seyfried Shared an Epic 'Mean Girls' Throwback Photo, and the Nostalgia Is So Real

Amanda Seyfried is sending us spiraling with a throwback pic from her time filming Mean Girls in 2003. The Mank actress posted a camera pic to her Instagram feed on Friday, July 9th, tagging her castmates, and the nostalgia we felt is so incredibly fetch.

"#FBF weekends in 2003, baby," Seyfriend captioned her pic. She tagged Lindsay Lohan (who played Caty Heron), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners), Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels), and Daniel Franzese (Damien). Lizzy Caplan (Janice Ian) is also in the picture.

"Such a fun time! A great team!" Lohan commented, to which Seyfried responded, "IT WAS THE BEST."

"Ohhh emmm geeee," Franzese wrote, adding, "You look just as young and beautiful still!" Seyfried commented back, "I have more eyebrow hair and some sweet fine lines."

"Wow. So many good memories!" Chabert wrote, to which Franzese replied, "you look the same too." And Bennett added, "We👏are👏babies👏."

Franzese reposted the photo to his own Instagram, writing in the caption, "It's almost like we really went to high school together at this point. #fbf Via the timeless @mingey." Bennett did the same, writing, "This one time @mingey posted a pic of us from 2003, so I posted a pic of us from 2003…it was awesome. (I love everyone in the photo so much, no better cast on earth, period.)"

Chabert also shared the pic to her feed, adding the caption, "I just had to repost this from @mingey Brought back so many good memories."

Seyfied commented on Chabert's post, "It was the best of times. Pies, Dido, and red current candles!" And Bennett wrote, "Please cook me thanksgiving dinner again, thank you." The inside jokes are KILLING US!