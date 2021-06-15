Adele Made a Rare, Somber Appearance for the Grenfell Tragedy Anniversary

In honor of the fourth anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire, Adele took part in a video memorial for those involved. Shared to YouTube on June 14th by Grenfell United, the video sends heartfelt messages to the lives lost in the 2017 fire but also backs the organization's demand for justice and answers.

In Adele's somber message (which you can see at the 56-minute mark), she said, "Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions. Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves."

"And for that, I'd like to thank you," she continued. "Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."

The fire that ripped through Grenfell Tower started in the kitchens and ultimately took 72 lives. Former Prime Minister Theresa May called for an inquiry into what led to the fire, but as of now, there are still no answers, according to the BBC. The BBC also reports that the tower failed fire tests and building codes, which could have resulted in the deadly fire.