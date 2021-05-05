Adele’s Celebrating Her 33rd Birthday With a Few Gorgeous (Rare!) Photos

We're wishing one big happy birthday to Adele today! The singer-songwriter posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram earlier this morning to mark her 33rd or as she put it "thirty free" birthday.

The three-picture slide featured a range of snaps of the "Rolling in the Deep" artist, including a black-and-white portrait, an over-the-shoulder selfie in the ocean, and an action shot of her mid-spin sporting a form-fitting off-the-shoulder long-sleeve tie-dye dress. She looks stunning as ever, and we're always learning new things about her—like the fact that she has a tattoo of Saturn on her right outer forearm that we totally forgot about. We *never* get to see that!

In January of this year, Adele's second album 21 celebrated its 10th anniversary. It was a heartbreak album to the core, which fans took to immediately. She became a bonafide sensation and went on to headline sold out tours, pop up on billboards, and win awards; she couldn't be tamed and her talent was unmatched.

Ideas began circulating that a single could be on the way when it was announced that Adele would be the guest on Saturday Night Live back in October 2020, however, she herself shut down those rumors while delivering her opening monologue, saying her album still isn't finished yet.