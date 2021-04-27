Adele Popped Up at an Oscars Afterparty, and, Wow, We've Missed Her

While we totally understand that we haven't seen a lot of people over the past year and some change (thanks, COVID), we haven't seen much of Adele for even longer. Though the "Rolling in the Deep" singer has dropped in on Instagram a couple times and been found in paparazzi photos or at events, it wasn't until Oscars night, April 25th, that we saw her for the first time in quite a while having a blast with friends.

Adele showed up at an Oscars afterparty to celebrate Daniel Kaluuya's win for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah. The Los Angeles affair was full of people (hopefully COVID free) dancing, singing, and having a damn good time—even Drake showed up, according to Page Six.

Not one to shy away from music, Adele played DJ for a bit, sharing music from her phone, and also sang and danced with everyone else while wearing a lime green coat. Seriously, could she be anymore fabulous? A few photos and videos popped up on social media from other attendees, and we love seeing the singer have a good time, especially after her reportedly messy divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Fans on social media naturally started in on the questions about when new music might be coming (Rihanna's not the only one fans are coming after). Adele's last album, 25, was released in 2015, and she followed it with a massive world tour. She said in 2017, though, that she didn't know if she wanted to keep touring. According to NME, the singer said, "Touring isn't something I'm good at…applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."