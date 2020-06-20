Celeb

'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Shared a Powerful Plea to Stop Asian Hate

"This is societal programming that we can change."
Katharine McPhee Finally Revealed the Unique Family Name She Gave Her Son

"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family."
Zayn Malik Can't Stop Gushing About Dad Life and How "Wicked" of a Mom Gigi Hadid Is

*Of course* one of his favorite daddy-daughter activities is singing with Khai.
Leyna Bloom Is the First Trans Woman of Color in the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition

"I am a representation of all the communities I grew from, and all the communities I'm planting seeds in."
Aww, Congrats! ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

"The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it's the most miraculous, surreal, real thing."
You Just Wait Until You See What Blue Ivy Did With Her First Grammy

Honestly, not a bad idea.
Cara Delevingne Opened Up About Being Homophobic Before Accepting Her Sexuality

"The idea of being same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself."
Halle Berry Shared a Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 13th Birthday

It's *the* cutest throwback!
Demi Lovato Shares the Heartbreaking Stories of Past Sexual Abuse in New Documentary

We're Swooning Over Emily Ratajkowski's Pictures of Her First Moments With Baby Sly

Billie Eilish Just Traded Her Black and Green Hair for a Blonde Bombshell Look

The $20 Secret to Cardi B's Grammys Glow

Jennifer Garner Revealed Which '13 Going On 30' Scene Nearly Made Mark Ruffalo Quit the Movie

It's *arguably* the most iconic scene from the film.

Elliot Page Opened Up About How Transitioning Actually Saved His Life

Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Full Face of Drugstore Makeup to Perform at the Grammys

Chrissy Teigen Clapped Back at a Twitter Troll Who Wouldn't Stop Arguing With Her

Michelle Obama Hopes for “Forgiveness and Healing” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Gwyneth Paltrow Has No Time for Your Judgments on Anti-Aging Routines

Halsey Quietly Changed Their Pronouns on Social Media, and Fans Are So Here for It

The 2021 Oscars Are Already Making History With These Much-Deserved Nominations

Karlie Kloss Is Officially a Mom! See the First Photo of Her Sweet Baby

Lizzo Wore These $8 Drugstore Lashes for Her Flawless Grammys Look

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Threw a Glamorous Last-Minute “House Grammys” Party

The Internet Lost Its Chill Over This Harry Styles and Taylor Swift *Moment* at the Grammys

Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys

Taylor Swift Gave Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shoutout While Accepting the Grammy for Album of the Year

Beyoncé Just Earned Her Spot in Grammys History With Her 28th Win

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Accepting a Grammy Together Is Friendship Goals

Cardi B Completely Changed Up Her Hair for the Grammys, and It's Perfect

Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Female Rapper to Win the Best New Artist Grammy in 2 Decades

These Are the *Absolute* Best Tweets From This Year's Grammy Awards

For the First Time Ever, the Best Rock Performance Grammy Nominees Are All Women

Blue Ivy Just Won a Grammy, Making Her the Second-Youngest Winner *Ever*

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Still Together and "Working Through" Some Issues

The Anti-Skinny Jean Trend Katie Holmes Has Worn for Months Is Just $38 on Amazon

Female Celebrities Are Sharing Safety Tips and Resources After Sarah Everard’s Assault

Jennifer Garner Has a Firm Opinion on an ‘Alias’ Reboot That Fans *Definitely* Need to Hear

Meghan Markle Already Has a Special Heirloom Ready to Be Passed Down to Her Baby Girl on the Way

