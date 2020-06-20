'Emily in Paris' Star Ashley Park Shared a Powerful Plea to Stop Asian Hate
"This is societal programming that we can change."
Katharine McPhee Finally Revealed the Unique Family Name She Gave Her Son
"It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family."
Zayn Malik Can't Stop Gushing About Dad Life and How "Wicked" of a Mom Gigi Hadid Is
*Of course* one of his favorite daddy-daughter activities is singing with Khai.
Leyna Bloom Is the First Trans Woman of Color in the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition
"I am a representation of all the communities I grew from, and all the communities I'm planting seeds in."
Aww, Congrats! ‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby
"The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it's the most miraculous, surreal, real thing."