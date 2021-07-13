30 Zodiac Tattoo Ideas That Are Out of This World
Diving deep into your zodiac can help you understand more about yourself, including your interests, compatibility with others, fashion preferences, ideal career paths, and so much more. How the stars aligned when you were born can help you determine the essence of who you are, which is no surprise why you've probably noticed astrology memes and videos all over your social feeds.
For the astrology fans who are looking to take their love to the next level, consider getting an astrology or zodiac tattoo. Not only is it a permanent representation of you and your personality, but also it looks really cool. From minimalist tattoos to stunning portraits, there are so many ways to pay tribute to your zodiac.
If you need some inspiration, check out 30 zodiac sign tattoo ideas that are out of this world—pun intended.
Aries Block Font
Aries are innately strong-willed and direct, so getting the word "Aries" tattooed in a strong, block font is a fitting choice for this fire sign.
Aries Finger Tattoo
Subtle finger tattoos are all the rage, just look at your favorite celebrities—hi, Ariana Grande. You can't go wrong with a minimalist Aries sign ink as it's so dainty and adorable.
Taurus Symbol
Taurus' live for the lavish and glamorous things in life, so getting a tattoo that makes a statement will be right up their alley. If you look closely, you'll see the Taurus sign in the center of that tattoo and branch out into a more detailed design. How cool!
Taurus Bull
For Taurus signs who prefer to keep their tattoos a little more low-key, a small representation of a bull (Taurus' symbol) is a great choice.
Gemini Twins
This abstract, fine-line piece gorgeously captures Gemini's duality. This portrait perfectly highlights the fact that they are the sign of the twins.
Gemini Moons
Identical moon tattoos are a subliminal nod to Gemini. To the world, it's a cool design of two moons, but you'll know the true hidden meaning of this twinning ink.
Cancer Crab
Cancer's element is water and its symbol is the crab, so you can pay tribute to the sign by going the more literal route and getting a crab outlined on your body. Keep it interesting by asking for intricate drawings inside.
Cancer Sign
For a more abstract take, Cancers can opt for two curved roses that mimic their sign.
Leo Sign
Leos are inclined to be creative and love attention, which is why getting a non-traditional Leo sign in red ink will be a perfect pick that sparks many conversations.
Leo Rising, Sun, and Moon
Getting a Leo symbol with these celestial objects in between is a power move we fully support. Plus, the design is sure to get a lot of attention, which the lion of the zodiac loves.
Leo Constellation
If you prefer dainty, detailed tattoos, then the Leo constellation is the way to go.
Virgo Floral Constellation
Embellish Virgo's constellation by asking your tattoo artist to add florals blooming out of the design. The results are breathtaking, and there's so much opportunity for attention to detail, which this earth sign loves.
Virgo Negative Space Sign
Not only is this negative space Virgo-inspired tattoo interesting to look at, but in a way reminds us of bringing clarity amongst the chaos—which is symbolic of Virgo's pragmatic and practical ways.
Libra Constellation
Libras will appreciate the artistry and skill it takes to create a minimalist constellation tattoo because of their creative and artistic nature.
Libra Sign
Tiny tattoos on areas of your body that aren't easily visible feel like a fun little secret. Libras can get their sign tattooed for a sweet surprise of their own.
Libra Balancing Scales
Libras' symbol is balancing scales, which makes for a great tattoo as it represents the sign and as a permanent reminder that balance is key.
Scorpio Stars
The Scorpio constellation is long, which means you might want to consider getting the tattoo on a larger area of your body to see and appreciate the full design. Adding in stars, a moon, and the sun will make this tattoo a 12 out of 10.
Scorpio Sign
A geometric arrow with the Scorpio sign right in the middle is a subtle nod true astrology fanatics will admire.
Simple Sagittarius Tattoo
A simple archer tattoo (Sagittarius' symbol) is minimalist and cute.
Swirly Sagittarius Archer
Make the Sagittarius archer more eye-catching by adding swirling details around the bow.
Capricorn Sign
The Capricorn sign in and of itself is a beautiful, simple tattoo. Opt for additional starry details for some extra oomph.
Colorful Capricorn
Add a bit of color to your Capricorn constellation tattoo—it adds a fun and playful twist to the otherwise simple geometric design.
Aquarius Constellation
Go with a faint constellation tattoo for a subtle yet stunning celebration of Aquarius.
Aquarius Sign
Aquarius' sign is represented by two squiggles on top of one another, meaning the possibilities for tattoos are endless. Go the minimalist route by getting a small variation in black ink.
Ombré Aquarius Sign
You can also get the Aquarius sign filled in with any color of your choosing. Go the extra mile and make it an ombré for a vibey tattoo that's too good to pass up.
Pisces Blooming
Pisces's down-to-earth personality will love a tattoo of their sign with delicate florals placed throughout.
Pisces Two Fish
We've never seen a fish tattoo look as good as this one, which honors Pisces go-with-the-flow attitude and symbol.
Plain Pisces Tattoo
You can't go wrong by keeping things plain and simple with a straightforward tat.
Family of Zodiacs
Pay homage to your family, or any special group of people, by getting their zodiac signs tattooed. It honors your loved ones and looks like a masterpiece of art.
Birth Flower and Constellation
Combine a constellation tattoo with your birth flower as a friendly reminder to love yourself fully and continuously grow.