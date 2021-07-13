30 Zodiac Tattoo Ideas That Are Out of This World

Diving deep into your zodiac can help you understand more about yourself, including your interests, compatibility with others, fashion preferences, ideal career paths, and so much more. How the stars aligned when you were born can help you determine the essence of who you are, which is no surprise why you've probably noticed astrology memes and videos all over your social feeds.

For the astrology fans who are looking to take their love to the next level, consider getting an astrology or zodiac tattoo. Not only is it a permanent representation of you and your personality, but also it looks really cool. From minimalist tattoos to stunning portraits, there are so many ways to pay tribute to your zodiac.

If you need some inspiration, check out 30 zodiac sign tattoo ideas that are out of this world—pun intended.