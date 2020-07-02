Uniquely You

Uniquely You celebrates individuality in all shapes, sizes, textures, and colors. Because there's only one you, and that you is beautiful. Here you'll find essays celebrating plus-size bodies, celebrations of acne-prone skin, and personal stories about beauty in all forms.

I'm Not Going to Let Cellulite Stop Me From Enjoying Summer

"There's something empowering about embracing what society has always shunned."
Here's How I Finally Became Confident Sharing My Side Profile Online

I had a bumpy relationship with my bumpy nose for way too long.
I Had "Asian Butt Syndrome" Until I Finally Learned to Celebrate My Body

After an ex called out my flat butt, I started a *long* journey of self-acceptance.
Yes, Plus Size People Can Look Sexy AF in Lingerie

For years, I thought lingerie wasn't for people with bodies like mine.
My Self-Esteem Skyrocketed After Lockdown Made Me Go Natural

"As I transition, I shed the shame, fear, and repulsion I felt toward my hair."
As a Jewish-Asian, Learning To Love My Hair Was An Emotional Rollercoaster

I grew up in a WASPy town where the beauty standard was pin-straight hair.
This Was the Year I Stopped Hiding My Acne on Instagram

Pimples and pores shouldn't dictate my life.
Dear Monolids, I Finally Love You

After years of contemplating double eyelid surgery, I've learned to love myself completely.
After Years of Pulling Out My Lashes, I'm Done Living for Others

Beauty Guru Christen Dominique on Finding Confidence and Incorporating Her Mexican-Guyanese Heritage Into Her Makeup

Watch Out! You Might Be Engaging in Cultural Appropriation When You Shop—Here’s How to Tell

11 Afro-Latinxs on How Their Heritage Influences Their Style

I Hid My Dark Brown Eyes for a Decade, and Now They're My Favorite Feature

I thought wearing colored contacts would make me look more white and “less Mexican.”

I Started Loving My Boobs After Years of Thinking There Was Something Wrong With Them

My Newborn Helped Me Feel Empowered About My Breasts

This Company Makes Bras For Small Boobs, And I've Never Felt More Comfortable In My Skin

My acne was trying to tell me something about my mental health, and I'm so glad I listened

I started wearing heels when I stopped apologizing for taking up space

I shaved my head to prove to myself that a woman's beauty isn't in her hair

The one thing that helped me finally feel comfortable in a bathing suit

Not wearing makeup is how we mourn the dead in my religion

