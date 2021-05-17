Tarte’s Having a Secret Sample Sale and Prices Start at Just $5
Tarte's secret sample sale is on...but only until Thursday! There's plenty to choose from in this huge sale and prices are up to 75% off. That means you can score some of your beauty faves for just $5!
Get a deal on some of Tarte's best-selling products, like the drink of H2O hydrating boost or shape tape! There's lots of makeup, along with skincare and body care, so you can fill up your cart with a variety of items. There is even a selection of makeup bags, brushes, scrunchies, and some jewelry. Tarte *truly* cleared it shelves for this one!
We already shopped through—we couldn't help it!—and picked out a few of our favorites that we recommend you try too. Check 'em out!
There are plenty more products in Tarte's secret sample sale, too, but they won't last long! We highly suggest heading over and checking out the sale sooner rather than later so you can snatch up all your faves for these incredibly low prices while you still can!