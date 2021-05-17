Tarte’s Having a Secret Sample Sale and Prices Start at Just $5

You better hurry, though, because this sale ends Thursday!
Hedy Phillips
May 17, 2021 @ 2:09 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Tarte's secret sample sale is on...but only until Thursday! There's plenty to choose from in this huge sale and prices are up to 75% off. That means you can score some of your beauty faves for just $5!

Get a deal on some of Tarte's best-selling products, like the drink of H2O hydrating boost or shape tape! There's lots of makeup, along with skincare and body care, so you can fill up your cart with a variety of items. There is even a selection of makeup bags, brushes, scrunchies, and some jewelry. Tarte *truly* cleared it shelves for this one!

We already shopped through—we couldn't help it!—and picked out a few of our favorites that we recommend you try too. Check 'em out!

shape tape™ star squad
$10
($15 save 33%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
Amazonian clay 12-hour highlighter in daygleam
$21
($29 save 28%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
airbuki bamboo powder foundation brush
$25
($28 save 11%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
sugar rush™ make a splash makeup bag
$5
($10 save 50%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
H2O gloss
$10
($19 save 47%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
party of 3 eyeliner trio
$8
($20 save 60%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
treasure pot glitter gel
$9
($18 save 50%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
sugar rush™ vacay day rollerball
$10
($20 save 50%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
sugar high body scrub
$25
($29 save 14%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
color splash lipstick
$10
($21 save 52%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
limited-edition Rainforest of the Sea™ eyeshadow palette vol. II
$12
($36 save 67%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
double duty beauty glide & go buttery lipstick
$10
($18 save 44%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
super-size drink of H2O hydrating boost
$39
($60 save 35%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
let's flamingle bundle
$29
($53 save 45%)
SHOP IT
Tarte
tarteguard 30 mineral powder sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
$24
($28 save 14%)
SHOP IT
Tarte

There are plenty more products in Tarte's secret sample sale, too, but they won't last long! We highly suggest heading over and checking out the sale sooner rather than later so you can snatch up all your faves for these incredibly low prices while you still can!

