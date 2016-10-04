Be still our hearts: MAC is coming out with a makeup collection honoring fashion photography icon Helmut Newton

mac-helmut-newton-2.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

Helmut Newton is the godfather of fashion photography. This is a given. His striking, sexy, provocative images are the stuff of legend.

So it feels almost natural that Newton’s work would become the inspiration for MAC Cosmetics’ latest collection. Think unapologetic, in your face, sultry, glam that brings the SEXY.

MAC describes the nine-piece collection as capturing “the photographer’s provocative, exquisite taste, dressing wine-stained lips in sultry rogue while darkening eyes in the black and white shades of his signature aesthetic.”

helm-mac.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

Newton’s most iconic photographs accompany the packaging.

And now…for the goods.

MAC_HelmutNewton_EyeShadowx4_PointNShoot_72dpiCMYK_1.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

For eyes, there’s the Point ‘N’ Shoot eyeshadow quad for $32, which includes: Real Fantasy, a soft eggshell matte; Hard Currency, a matte grey; Influential, a satin brown; and Point ‘N’ Shoot, a matte black.

mac-helmut-newton-eyeliners.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

MAC’s OG liquid eyeliner in Boot Black ($21) is also part of the collection, as well as their Upward Lash Mascara ($23).

mac-helmut-newton-lipstick.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

The retro matte liquid lip color comes in three choices, for $21 each: Chateau, a deep red wine; High Heels, a classic red; and Self Portrait, an alluring dark plum shade. Gotta say, High Heels is a total standout. (Have you ever seen a more perfect red?)

mac-helmut-newton.jpg Credit: MAC Cosmetics

The $13 nail polish includes Call Time, a grey shade, along with two other shades inspired by places Newton called home — Monte Carlo, a rich red, and Berlin, a purple lacquer.

“I have always greatly admired Helmut Newton’s work – the precision and glamour of his images, as well as the strength and elegance of the women that he photographed. It is an honour to be able to create a makeup collection that captures his provocative vision in a M·A·C way," said James Gager, MAC's Senior Vice President and Creative Director, in a press release.

"He liked to push the boundaries of what is acceptable while remaining chic and dynamic. Like Helmut Newton, MAC pushes boundaries in beauty, gender and beyond. Both are simultaneously modern and classic as well as empowering," added Tiggy Maconochie, agent for the Helmut Newton Estate.