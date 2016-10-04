Be still our hearts: MAC is coming out with a makeup collection honoring fashion photography icon Helmut Newton
Helmut Newton is the godfather of fashion photography. This is a given. His striking, sexy, provocative images are the stuff of legend.
So it feels almost natural that Newton’s work would become the inspiration for MAC Cosmetics’ latest collection. Think unapologetic, in your face, sultry, glam that brings the SEXY.
MAC describes the nine-piece collection as capturing “the photographer’s provocative, exquisite taste, dressing wine-stained lips in sultry rogue while darkening eyes in the black and white shades of his signature aesthetic.”
Newton’s most iconic photographs accompany the packaging.
And now…for the goods.
For eyes, there’s the Point ‘N’ Shoot eyeshadow quad for $32, which includes: Real Fantasy, a soft eggshell matte; Hard Currency, a matte grey; Influential, a satin brown; and Point ‘N’ Shoot, a matte black.
MAC’s OG liquid eyeliner in Boot Black ($21) is also part of the collection, as well as their Upward Lash Mascara ($23).
The retro matte liquid lip color comes in three choices, for $21 each: Chateau, a deep red wine; High Heels, a classic red; and Self Portrait, an alluring dark plum shade. Gotta say, High Heels is a total standout. (Have you ever seen a more perfect red?)
The $13 nail polish includes Call Time, a grey shade, along with two other shades inspired by places Newton called home — Monte Carlo, a rich red, and Berlin, a purple lacquer.
The limited edition collection will be available online and at select MAC locations on November 3rd, and internationally sometime this month.