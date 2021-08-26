Here's What to Consider Before Getting an Edgy Stick-and-Poke Tattoo

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you like tattoos that look organic or slightly imperfect, consider getting a stick-and-poke tattoo—a style of tattooing that sounds exactly as the name suggests. "Stick-and-poke tattoos are a form of tattooing that relate to the ancient ways of tattooing," explains Gianna Caranfa, owner of New York-based Bee Inked Tattoo Parlor.

Stick-and-poke tattoos have gained popularity in the mainstream as people love them for their DIY-vibe and hand-drawn aesthetic. If you're into it, here's what you need to know before committing to this method of tattooing.

What are stick-and-poke tattoos?

Essentially, stick-and-poke tattoos are tattoos done without an electric machine, says Rosa Bluestone Perr, a New York-based professional stick-and-poke tattoo artist. Traditionally, the materials used are the same as in any other tattoo, such as needles and ink, she explains. However, instead of using a machine, a single needle is used to poke holes within the skin, and then ink is rubbed into the open wound, says Caranfa. Stick-and-poke tattoos are safe as long as it's done by a professional, done in a clean environment, and performed with sterilized tools.

Do stick-and-poke tattoos hurt?

Pain is all relative, so we can't definitely say whether or not this style of tattooing hurts more or less. Perr says, "most people agree that stick-and-poke tattoos hurt less than machine tattoos because they are less abrasive and less invasive than machine tattoos." However, Caranfa says that because stick-and-poke tattoos take more time to complete compared to machine tattoos they may make your body feel tender for a while, especially if you're getting a big or detailed tattoo.

How long do stick-and-poke tattoos last?

"If done correctly by a professional, they last as long as a normal tattoo," says Caranfa. Professionals know the proper depth the needle should go into the skin for stick-and-poke tattoos. Therefore, she explains that if you don't go to someone well-versed in this style of tattooing, you run the risk of them only scratching the surface, resulting in a tattoo that fades quickly.

What's the best way to care for stick-and-poke tattoos?