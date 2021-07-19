Here's How Dr. Pimple Popper Keeps Her Skin Bump-Free

Dr. Lee's interest in skincare sparked as a child. Her father is a dermatologist and her mother a nurse, so there were always textbooks around her home in California that she'd dive into and devour. "It was a natural progression," she explains, adding that her interest in dermatology went hand-in-hand with her desire to work with patients and with her hands. "I'm so lucky," she says. "Doctors help save and change peoples' lives, and in my specialty, I get to see it, live through it, and hear about it. I love that I'm part of something that's bringing positivity to the world."