Get Busy—You Can *Actually* Orgasm Your Way To Skin

Keeping up with the surge of "cure-all" wellness fads is a job in and of itself. In our column Wellness Inspector, we do the work for you, closely examining these trends to see if they're worth your hard-earned pennies—or whether they're just hype.

Skincare used to have a very limited definition. Many people took it to mean skincare products, specifically. While skincare is certainly important, they're not the end-all-be-all. No, skincare is intangible, too. The word itself encompasses everything from diet and exercise to sleep, meditation, and orgasming.

That's according to recent research, which suggests that regular orgasms can benefit the skin in several ways. Needless to say, our interest was piqued, so we reached out to experts to learn everything we could. Keep scrolling to learn how you can orgasm your way to better skin.

What's the link between orgasms and the skin?

The link is nothing new. After all, NARS has an entire makeup collection dedicated to it, which began in 1999 when the brand released its iconic Orgasm Blush. Board-certified dermatologist and founder of AVA MD Dermatology, SkinFive med spas, and The Box by Dr. Ava, Ava Shamban, M.D., says that a post-orgasm glow is real. "Post-coital or 'orgasm glow' is a reality and is supported by science," she says. "There are several factors at play between our sexual pleasure and our skin health, vibrancy, and maintenance of a youthful appearance."

How do frequent orgasms benefit the skin?

According to Dr. Shamban, one of the primary ways that frequent orgasms can benefit the skin is through an increase in circulation. "It boosts circulation, ensures ample blood flow and oxygen internally to the cells, and helps to repair cellular damage," she says. "It also regulates both the stress hormone cortisol, which leads to breakouts, and oxytocin, one of our mood-altering feel-good hormones which when elevated can help minimize menstrual-cycle acne flare-ups."

Morgan Rabach, M.D., a Manhattan-based board-certified dermatologist at LM Medical says that oxytocin reduces stress hormones like cortisol, which is linked to breakouts and other pro-inflammatory conditions like eczema and psoriasis. She adds that the effects of stress can be seen on the skin, and similarly, every component of a person's lifestyle can reflect itself on their skin, too.

Aside from an increase in circulation and a potential reduction in breakouts, frequent orgasms could also defend against aging through the elevation of estrogen levels. "Estrogen has positive benefits and effects on the elastic fibers in the skin to help prevent wrinkles," Dr. Shamban says, and her statement is supported by studies that show a link between estrogen and collagen content in the skin.

Dr. Shamban also says that orgasms have been shown to not only maintain collagen levels but help prevent further losses as well. "Collagen is a key building block that keeps our skin firm, plump, and youthful," she says. "It is one of the most fundamental building blocks of our skin and a primary protein that is in abundance when we are young, continuously regulating. It decreases in function and level after the age of 25 and continues to decline rapidly through menopause."

The loss of collagen results in the loss of natural tone and structural support. "No specific topical ointment or product can activate those cells deep in the dermis," Dr. Shamban says. "Pleasure can help keep that faucet running."