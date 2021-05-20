14 Skincare Products Celebrity MUA Nam Vo Uses to Get Her #DewyDumpling Look

Once her face is cleansed, she'll follow up with her serums. "I always go back to Sunday Riley Good Genes," she says of the cult-favorite lactic acid serum. "It absorbs so nicely into the skin, it feels hydrating, and I love the texture." After her serum has been absorbed, Vo follows up with a daytime cream that tackles pigmentation issues. "I'm obsessed with my pigmentation—I spend the year in between lasers," she shares. "I just started using a daytime cream from Biologique Recherche and I love the texture. It looks kind of pearly, and I'm a huge fan of the brand, it can do no wrong."