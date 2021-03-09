Experts Explain How Meadowfoam Seed Oil Can Benefit All Skin Types

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While we all have our favorite skincare products, most of us forgo reading the ingredient-list. One unsung skincare hero slowly making its way into some of the best beauty products is meadowfoam seed oil—an effective moisturizing and rejuvenating ingredient that works well with all skin types. Plus, it has long-chain fatty acids which extend the shelf life of products that use it. To find out more about meadowfoam seed oil and all its benefits, we tapped three experts to ask them about its benefits, how it works, and how best to use it.

What is meadowfoam seed oil?

Harold Lancer, M.D., a California-based dermatologist and founder of Lancer Skincare explains that meadowfoam seed oil is a fast-absorbing and highly stable botanical oil extracted from the seeds of the meadowfoam plant, Limnanthes Alba. In skincare, it acts as a non-fragrant ingredient that works as an emollient and softening agent.

What are the skincare benefits of meadowfoam seed oil?

Meadowfoam seed oil's main function is to moisturize the skin, but unlike other ingredients, this one doesn't make skin feel greasy after applying it. Dr. Lancer explains that it acts as an emollient, which creates a protective seal over your skin to lock in moisture, smooth out your skin, and help keep your skin soft and supple. It is known for its composition of fatty acids which make it highly moisturizing without being too heavy, perfect for those whose skin may not respond well to heavier products.

Angela Caglia, a celebrity esthetician and founder of Angela Caglia Skincare says that meadowfoam seed oil is one of her favorite skincare ingredients as it's similar in molecular structure to our sebum. This allows for it to penetrate deeply into the skin and deliver essential fatty acids and antioxidants. Additionally, she says that meadowfoam seed oil also calms inflammation, making it a good ingredient for acne-prone skin, dermatitis, inflammation, or rashes.

Is meadowfoam seed oil comedogenic?

Meadowfoam seed oil is non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores. "Like all seed oils, it mimics the oils naturally found in your skin, so all skin types should tolerate it very well," explains celebrity aesthetician, Joshua Ross of SkinLab.

What's the best way to use meadowfoam seed oil?

Dr. Lancer suggests that you use products that contain meadowfoam seed oil in their ingredients list, rather than using it on its own. However, because of its productive properties, he says that the best way to use meadowfoam seed oil is in a moisturizer. Additionally, Ross says that this seed oil is also great to apply after your moisturizer to help bind the moisture and lock it in.