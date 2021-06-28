Here's How Mindy Kaling's Esthetician Keeps Her Skin Youthful and Glowy

Finally, before going to sleep, Vargas piles up on the moisture for her lips and hands. "Hand sanitizer tears up my cuticles pretty, and the CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream is formulated for sensitive skin and is really thick-I keep it next to my bed," she says. "And for my lips, I put on the Sara Happ overnight mask. I find that the formula really goes into the skin, and when I wake up, my lips don't look chapped and miserable. I go to sleep with greasy hands and greasy lips."