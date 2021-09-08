Jenna Ortega Keeps Her Skin Clear With Drugstore Beauty Products

Actress Jenna Ortega has been in the spotlight since she was 10 years old. Between filming for television shows such as Jane the Virgin and You, she's also picked up some beauty tips. "It helps that I'm on set because I've picked up a lot of tips and tricks from makeup artists," she tells HelloGiggles over the phone. Of those tips, she's learned the importance of taking her makeup off every night, that she should pay attention to the lifespan of beauty products, and even found her favorite lip balm. "Being immersed in an industry where skin and hair is such a big deal has helped evolve the way I take care of my skin and hair," she says.