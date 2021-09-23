Gen-Z's Skincare Whisperer Shares the Simple Routine He Follows for Clear Skin

Living in Hawaii, Yarbro understands the importance of using sun protection. "I like to use the Bliss Block Star [SPF]—that's been my favorite for a long time because it's mattifying on the skin, and while some sunscreen can be greasy and oily, this one is great," he says. "Plus, it has a tint to help offset any white cast." And since sun protection is important for the whole body, not just above the neck, Yarbro is diligent about using sunscreen on his body, too. "I use the AstiVita Mineral Sunscreen—that one does a good job at protecting my skin, especially if I'm going to the beach or I'm going to be outside," he says of the Australian budget pick.