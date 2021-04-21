Glossier's Newest Launch Gives Your Skin the Deep, Satisfying Cleanse You Yearn For

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Calling all Glossier fans! The brand has a new launch, and if you're a fan of its best-selling Milky Jelly Cleanser, you'll be excited to learn about its sister product: Glossier Cleanser Concentrate. Unlike its predecessor, which is great at conditioning your skin and removing makeup, this cleanser is perfect for those days when you need to exfoliate, clarify, and re-energize the skin.

Its plant-based formula uses a mix of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts, grape ferment, and conditioning calendula and passion fruit. Together, these active ingredients gently clear away dead skin cells and purify the pores to provide refreshed, smoother, softer, and more radiant skin in just 60 seconds. And, unlike other clarifying face washes, this one doesn't leave your skin feel dry and moisture-thirsty, as the formula dissolves the bonds keeping dead skin cells together while maintaining moisture levels instead of depleting them.

Here's how it works: The grape ferment and juice extract exfoliates and brightens the skin; the amino acid surfactants give the formula its frothy lather without stripping the skin; the lactic and malic acid blend help to chemically exfoliate the skin for a radiant glow; the calendula and chamomile protect the skin against free radicals; and the passion fruit extract, which contains vitamins A and C, moisturize, condition, and nourish the skin. Oh, and because the Glossier Cleanser Concentrate is a, well, concentrated formula, you only need to use one to two pumps to reap all these benefits.

As we head into warmer months, we know that all the sweat and debris that comes from being outside can accumulate on our skin, making a deep cleanse especially important to keep our faces healthy and acne-free. If you have dry skin, we recommend using the Glossier Cleanser Concentrate a few times a week to help your skin kick start its regenerative process, but if you have oily and/or acne-prone skin, you can work up to use it twice a day to help clear your skin of excess oil production.