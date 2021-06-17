Here's How This TV Anchor Cleared Her Skin of Acne
Cleanse, moisturize, sleep, repeat-or not. From the 18-product maximalists to the one-and-done movers and shakers, everybody's skin care routine differs. In A.M. to P.M., we explore the morning and evening routines of people with different skin care concerns, from targeting acne to embracing vegan beauty.
Age: 29
Skin type: Normal to combination
Skin concerns: Perioral dermatitis
When we watch actors and television news anchors on television, they always appear to have everything together. Perfect hair, clothes, and of course-smooth, acne-free skin. It's rare to watch the morning news and see a presenter with spots all over their faces, so when Miami-based CBS reporter, Frances Wang, started experiencing perioral dermatitis, she says it was extremely hard for her considering her on-air job.
Her skin concerns began in 2018 when she started experiencing facial eczema for the first time. Not understanding what was going on with her skin, Wang went to see a specialist and was prescribed a topical steroid cream meant to calm her skin. However, instead of healing her skin, the opposite happened. "I'd wake up in the middle of the night itching-I'd scratch my skin to the point of bleeding," she tells HelloGiggles over the phone.
Her skin continued to break out and eventually turned into painful, severe acne. She was suddenly covered with a red scaly rash, and it was getting harder to hide her skin condition on camera. "I found myself falling into a depressed state and my friends noticed I wasn't being my usual happy, bubbly self," Wang says.
She piled on makeup for months, hoping to cover her bumpy skin. As things got worse, Wang decided to see a different dermatologist who diagnosed her with perioral dermatitis, a condition that causes inflammation and can lead to scaly or bumpy rashes. Dermatologists she consulted unanimously told her the condition had been triggered by the potent steroid creams prescribed from her first dermatologist for eczema.
By that time, France's once high self-esteem started to erode. Being in front of a camera, something that was a source of happiness for her, became a challenge and source of extreme stress. "At first, I could cover everything with makeup," Wang said. "But then it got so bad I couldn't go on air. I felt very self conscious looking at my face." Despite feeling increasingly self-conscious, she kept trying different dermatologist recommendations. Wang used retinol and took antibiotics for a few months after that. While her skin improved a little bit, she wasn't getting the results she had hoped for, so she decided to try a more holistic approach and removed dairy and high-fat foods from her diet for a few months.
Now, her skin has calmed down and she's back to having calmer, healthier skin. Here are all the products she uses to keep her skin at bay.
A.M.
As a morning news anchor whose shift starts at 4 A.M. in the morning, Wang wakes up in the middle of the night, at around 2:30 A.M. "I work Monday to Friday mornings," Wang says. "It's so hard to wake up sometimes." To get her going in the early hours, Frances uses The Essence from Tatcha, a skin-boosting treatment enriched in fermented superfoods to resurface and plump the skin. She began hooked to the J-beauty brand after listening to founder Vicky Tsai's interview on NPR. ''As a fellow Asian American woman, Tsai's story strongly resonated with me," she shares, furthering that most of the skincare products she uses are from this brand.
After waiting a few minutes to allow her skin to absorb the essence, she applies the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream to give an extra hydration boost to her skin before heading to work. Wang says she likes how the product gives her skin a healthy glow-perfect for giving her face a good base for TV makeup.
Her skincare routine is simple. With her busy schedule, an effective and quick routine works best for her. "I wear Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunscreen before heading out for the day," she says. "The sheer coverage fits well with the makeup I wear and it's good to protect your skin from harmful rays."
She wraps up her skincare routine with a makeup product: foundation. She uses the IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation as it's packed with skincare ingredients and is formulated for even the most sensitive of skin types. Plus, its high-coverage formula looks great on-camera.
P.M.
Wang ends her work shift in the early afternoon and returns home at around 12 to 1:30 p.m., depending on how hectic the news of the day is. When she returns home, she says she likes to remove her makeup immediately to let her skin breathe and avoid buildup. She uses Tatcha's Camellia Cleansing Oil, which doubles up as a hydrating product thanks to the Japanese Camellia oil used in it which gently melts away makeup while also nourishing the skin.
Then, she applies the brand's Rice Polish Classic, a non-abrasive exfoliant made with Japanese rice bran and silk for a gentle and nourishing exfoliation process. Wang says she loves using products for sensitive skin and loves the creamy foam on this exfoliant.
On days where she feels like her acne is flaring up, Wang will use the Osmia Black Clay Soap to cleanse and calm her skin. It is specifically made to be safe for those who have perioral dermatitis or acne prone skin. The soap is made with Black Australian Clay and Dead Sea Mud, which detoxifies the skin while soothing it.
Before going to sleep, Wang once again moisturizes with her favorite product: Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream.