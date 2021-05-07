This is How Soko Glam's Founder Takes Care of Her Skin As a New Mother

After launching Soko Glam, Cho returned to the United States, but while she's moved around a lot, she says nothing has shifted her world as much as motherhood: "Becoming a mother changed everything." Her daughter Kennedy was born during the peak of the pandemic, and while Cho says that becoming a mother is the best thing to happen to her, she also developed postpartum anxiety. In a recent video uploaded to her Instagram page, Cho walked viewers through all the new and challenging feelings she was having about motherhood, and how the experience made her appreciate her me-time more than ever. In the post, she writes: "Self care became a whole new meaning to me... It was just that 15 minutes of 'me' time in my bathroom with my skin care ritual that got me to feel like myself again."