Camila Coelho's Skincare Routine Honors Her Brazilian Roots

Finally, right before going to bed, I'll apply the Elaluz 24k Lip Therapy to my lips so the formula can work its magic overnight. I wake up and my lips are so soft and the perfect smooth canvas for whatever lip look I want to wear that day. When my team and I created this, we made sure it was full of rich, hydrating ingredients that would deeply condition the lips and melt on contact. It contains papaya seed oil, which is naturally exfoliating, and buriti fruit oil and cupuaçu seed butter, two incredibly nourishing Brazilian ingredients.