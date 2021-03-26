Got Ingrown Hairs Down There? Try a Bikini Mask

Whether you're team waxing or you're loyal to your razor, we can all agree that an irritated bikini line makes swimsuit season more stressful than it should be. Not to mention the inconvenience and discomfort that are ingrown hairs—but that's where bikini masks come in. Yep, like the ones you put on your face, only these ones are designed for your bikini line and are meant to prevent the frustrations that hair removal can bring, such as razor burn. To learn everything there is to know about sheet masks for your bikini line—including how to use them and what to look for—we tapped board-certified dermatologist and founder of 5th Avenue Aesthetics Marie Hayag, M.D., for answers.

What are bikini masks?

You may remove the hair on your legs, underarms, and face with ease. Your bikini line? Not so much. Razor bumps and skin irritation are to be expected when it comes to hair removal in this area, and Dr. Hayag says that this is because some people have thicker, curlier hair in this area. What's more, the skin here is more sensitive than other parts of the body, which can contribute to irritation.

bikini masks LAPCOS Bikini Mask $5 SHOP IT REVOLVE

Thankfully, sheet masks for the bikini line offer some much-needed comfort to this sensitive area of the skin post-hair removal, and depending on the formula, can prevent those uncomfortable side effects from forming in the first place. Dr. Hayag notes that generally, [bikini] masks that can help relieve irritation and redness will have anti-inflammatory and soothing ingredients like witch hazel, which has astringent, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, and soothing chamomile.

She also recommends opting for a sheet mask that contains gentle ingredients such as vitamin E, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid. "Vitamin E is an antioxidant that will leave your skin feeling smooth while aloe vera [and hyaluronic acid] provide moisture to the skin," she says.

How do you use a bikini mask?