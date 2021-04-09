The 10 Best Under-Eye Patches to Fix Puffiness, Dryness, Wrinkles, and Dark Circles

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you.

Let's face it—every now and then we all wake up looking like the love child of Frankenstein and Palpatine with dark circles, puffiness, and that dead inside stare. Hey, who can blame us? So many of us are burned out, have sleep procrastination, or deal with environmental stressors that lead to dryness and accelerated signs of aging. Thankfully, there are skincare products that can help prevent and reverse those effects: under-eye patches.

If you don't want to wait for your favorite eye cream to kick into effect, an under-eye patch can do the trick instead. Unlike face masks, these stick-on patches are formulated specifically for the delicate skin around your eyes and the issues that arise in that area, such as crow's feet and A.M. puffiness. At HelloGiggles, we've tested hundreds of under-eye patches, so we know what actually works vs. what just looks good on the 'gram. Here, find the best under-eye patches for brightening and hydrating skin while also reducing fine lines and puffiness.

Best under-eye patches for dark circles:

If you've had a rough night out or simply missed out on precious hours of sleep, you need these microneedling under-eye patches. They boost under-eye brightness to the point where it makes users look like they got filler—yes, seriously. The microneedles are infused with hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and moisturizes dry skin, and a combination of peptides, which firm and smooth fine lines, wrinkles, and creases. It's so good that we gave it a 2021 Beauty Crush Award.

These cult-classic patches live up to the hype. The unique formula combines coffee extract and caffeine (which constrict blood vessels to reduce dark circles) for serious plumping power that will make you look alive after wearing it for the recommended 20 minutes. They work so well that you can get away with only using them once a week instead of every time you wake up looking like a zombie.

Best under-eye hydration patches:

Ask any skincare expert for their top five eye treatments and they're all bound to include these Klorane under-eye patches. The no-slip patches are formulated with plant extracts such as soothing cornflower and depuffing arnica, which help to calm the skin and give you a Beyoncé-worthy I-woke-up-like-this-glow. Apart from that, they're also formulated with hydrating glycerin, moisturizing castor seed oil, and calming chamomile to keep your eyes looking fresh and feeling smooth.

We saw Chrissy Teigen wearing army pants and flip flops, so we bought army pants and flip flops. Okay, not quite, but we did see the clapback queen wearing these holographic under-eye patches on Instagram, so we were instantly intrigued. These super cute eye treatments are more than a fun photo opp—they have awesome skincare benefits. They're formulated with big name ingredients that provide a ton of hydration, such as sodium hyaluronate, acetyl hexapeptide-8, and a unique blend of vegetable-derived moisturizers. Oh, and they're vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Leave it to one of our favorite beauty influencers, Patrick Starrr, to create a hydrating under-eye patch that preps the area for flawless makeup application and looks cute. Each patch is infused with hyaluronic acid, plumping caffeine, and a wee bit of lemon juice to brighten the area in case you didn't get as much beauty sleep as you wanted.

Best under-eye patches for puffiness:

Planning on pulling an all-nighter sometime soon? How about hopping on a plane? Either way, you'll most likely experience puffy eyes afterward. Enter: Skyn Iceland's Hydro Cool Firming Gels. The cooling aspect and the ginkgo Biloba leaf extract improve blood flow to the area to instantly de-puff the skin.

Take your under-eye patches one step further by opting to use some that are reusable and offer guided meditation. Yes, you read that right. This patch is made up of semi-solid plant oils, meaning the actual patch is an active ingredient in itself and can be used at least three times. It's infused with nourishing vitamin E, moisturizing shea butter, reparative vitamin A, and ceramides that help retain moisture. The skincare technology is already impressive, but Talika took it a step further by including a QR code on the package the leads you to a guided meditation so you can truly relax and give yourself some well deserved self-care.

Brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness with these super cute patches. The calendula extract plumps the skin to mask tired eyes, and we love that the product also uses hydrating hyaluronic acid and brightening camu camu, too.

Best under-eye patches for wrinkles:

If you're starting to notice crow's feet and other fine lines around your eyes, this is the under-eye patch for you. Its formula uses a pure vitamin A (retinol) that speeds up cellular turnover to boost collagen production, thereby plumping the skin to reduce uneven skin texture and fine lines.

best under eye patches KNC Beauty All Natural Retinol Infused Eye Mask $5 SHOP IT Sephora