The 10 Best Eye Creams for Every Skin Concern, According to Dermatologists

When it comes to the under-eye area, lots of people will do anything to prevent signs of aging, dark circles, puffiness, and more. From purchasing expensive under-eye creams to slapping on eye patches every morning, there are lots of ways to solve these concerns. But with so many different eye creams on the market, it can be a challenge to find the best one for your specific needs.

"Eye creams can have many benefits if they contain the right ingredients and are formulated for your specific skin concerns," explains Howard Sobel, M.D., founder of Sobel Skin and Attending Dermatologist and Dermatologic Surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. Without the right ingredients, your specific concern won't be targeted and you'll waste your time and money, especially since some ingredients counteract each other.

To figure out which eye cream is best for your skin concern, we spoke to three top dermatologists to see what they recommend and why.

Best under-eye cream for dark circles: ISDIN

ISDIN K-Ox Eye Cream $93 SHOP IT ISDIN

When treating dark circles, Blair Murphy-Rose, M.D., a New York City-based dermatologist, explains that you want to look for products that contain brightening ingredients, like vitamin C. To treat dark circles, Robyn Gmyrek, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist of Park View Laser Dermatology in Manhattan, recommends this ISDIN one as, "it contains vitamin K, an ingredient proven to reduce darkness and the appearance of blood vessels (aka the purple discoloration underneath the eyes)." The cream also contains peptides to stimulate new collagen and elastic tissue, and uses hero skincare ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins C and E.

Best under-eye cream for dry skin: Kiehl's

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado $32 SHOP IT Sephora

When treating dry skin underneath the eyes, Dr. Murphy Rose says to look for moisturizing ingredients, like shea butter. To treat dry skin underneath the eyes, Dr. Sobel recommends the Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado. "It's formulated with avocado oil to hydrate and smooth your skin while also brightening the look of the under-eye area," he says.

Best under-eye cream for puffiness: The Ordinary

The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG $6.70 SHOP IT Sephora

When treating puffiness, look for ingredients like caffeine, arnica, and vitamin K explains Dr. Murphy-Rose. All of these ingredients, she says, reduce swelling by targeting blood vessels and increasing circulation. Dr. Gmyrek recommends this budget pick as it contains caffeine, which reduces the look and puffiness, and hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated.

Best under-eye cream for sagging skin: La Mer

La Mer The Lifting Eye Serum $275 SHOP IT Nordstrom

Sagging skin occurs as we age and our face loses collagen and elastin. Dr. Gmyrek recommends La Mer's The Lifting Eye Serum to treat it. "While there isn't scientific evidence to prove its effectiveness, this serum does help to lift and tighten the appearance of the eye skin while you use it," she says. "It contains a proprietary 'Stretch Matrix Complex' which lifts and firms this delicate eye skin."

Best under-eye cream for sensitive skin: Neutrogena

Neutrogena Hydro-Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream $13.84 ( $14.97 save 8% ) SHOP IT Amazon

If you have sensitive skin, Dr.Murphy-Rose explains that it's best to avoid fragrances, retinol, and skin irritants. When treating the sensitive skin underneath the eyes, Dr. Gmyrek recommends this drugstore product. "The eye cream contains many different ingredients to hydrate and protect including an occlusive agent, which seals in moisture, humectant, which draws water into the skin, and an emollient, which smoothes and moistures." She says the eye cream has a great price point, feels light but moisturizes well, and is non-comedogenic for those who need moisture but are acne-prone.

Best under-eye cream for fine lines: SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals A.G.E Eye Complex $98 SHOP IT Dermstore

To improve fine lines, Dr. Murphy-Rose says to look for formulas with retinol and peptides to help increase collagen and elastin production. For this, Dr. Sobel recommends using this eye cream as it reduces the appearance of dark circles, capillaries, and fine lines. The secret ingredient, he explains, are blueberry extract and proxlyane, which help to moisturize and prevent future visible signs of aging. Dr.Murphy Rose also recommends this product and says it's "an excellent all-around eye cream that contains a unique combination of peptides, flavonoids, and caffeine to firm and tone skin and optical diffusers to minimize the appearance of dark circles."

Best under-eye cream for pronounced wrinkles: RoC

RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Eye Cream Treatment $16.73 ( $19.99 save 16% ) SHOP IT Amazon

For treating pronounced wrinkles, Dr. Gmyrek recommends a favorite of hers: RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream. She says the eye cream contains retinol, which binds to retinoid receptors and stimulates new collagen and elastic tissue. "While not as potent as prescription retinoic acid (Retin-A), it's very effective and less irritating," she explains.

Best under-eye cream for tired eyes: Juara

Juara Miracle Tea Complete Eye Creme $53 SHOP IT Juara

To treat tired-looking eyes, Dr. Sobel recommends using Juara Miracle Tea Complete Eye Creme. "It treats tired eyes by firming, hydrating, and minimizing the appearance of fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with a combination of fermented black tea, marigold, berry, and illipe butter," he says.

Best under-eye cream for brightening: Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream $64 SHOP IT Sephora

Vitamin C is a great ingredient for skin brightening under the eye, explains Dr. Murphy Rose. She recommends using this Drunk Elephant product and suggests storing it in the refrigerator to prolong vitamin C's potency.

Best under eye cream with SPF: SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals Physical Eye UV Defense SPF 50 $30 SHOP IT Dermstore