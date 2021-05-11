24 Sibling Tattoos That Will Remind You of Your Unbreakable Bond
We all know that your siblings can be the most important people in your life. They’re your genetically-bound best friends that understand you in more ways than others could ever imagine, so sometimes, people decide to honor that bond through some permanent ink. If your sibling is also your ride-or-die and you’ve been debating getting a sibling tattoo, consider this your sign to commit. Not only will it solidify your relationship, but it’ll serve as a permanent reminder of your unbreakable bond, too.
Not to mention, there are so many types of matching and coordinated sibling tattoos that you can get, you’re sure to find something that the entire family will love. If you need help picking a tat, we got you covered. We gathered 24 sibling tattoo ideas that you can take as inspiration for your appointment.
Year of Birth
Getting the year your sibling was born tattooed on you (and vice versa) is a sweet way to honor each other.
Secretive Stars
If you look real close, you’ll notice one of the three stars on each hand is bolded to represent the oldest, middle, and youngest sibling. While the tattoo at the face front is a dainty minimalist piece, the hidden meaning makes it so much more special.
Pinky Promise
Pinky promises are a symbolic sibling ritual. These two hands can serve as a reminder of your favorite memories.
Opposites Attract
The moon and the sun might be opposites, but that's what makes them compliment each other. If you feel like this defines your relationship with your sibling, consider this coordinated piece.
Family Tree
If you have multiple siblings or want to loop your parents in on the tat, opt for a family tree. It can be designed to your liking (whether you prefer clean lines or bold abstract pieces) and leaves room for everyone in the family to be recognized.
If You're A Bird...
These matching filled in birds mean more than what meets the eye. Get it with your sister to remind them that no matter where they go or how far they are, they’ll always be with you.
The Other Half
Show your sibling that they’re your other half by literally getting half of a butterfly tatted on you. They’ll, of course, get the other half so that every time you unite you’ll always feel whole.
Heart on Your Sleeve
A minimalist tattoo is something all your siblings can agree on. The best part is you can get them in different colors so everyone can choose a hue that best represents them and their style.
We Fit Together
If your sibling is your perfect match, then these puzzle pieces are a no-brainer.
Color Switch
Get a tattoo that’s the same yet different by choosing an identical design in two different colors. It’s fun, playful, and creative.
Constellation Tattoos
If you and your sibling are zodiac-obsessed, a constellation tattoo is right up your alley. You can get your sibling's constellation on yourself and vice versa, or just enjoy getting a cool tattoo together.
Infinity and Beyond
If your bond with each other is one that will last a lifetime, this abstract infinity sign that ties into a heart is the perfect representation of your never ending love for one another.
Play Cube
The toy you all used to play with as kids just got a heart warming adult upgrade. Try getting it tattooed with all of your siblings initials on it.
Two of a Kind
These two hearts are adorable and to the point.
Interconnected Triangle
If you want to get a simple shape that feels meaningful to you and your siblings, try getting these interlocked triangles. Its abstract design will remind you of you and your siblings interlocking arms.
Reach for the Moon
Show your siblings that you love them to the moon and back by getting a coordinated tattoo, such as this one.
Triangle Order
A matching horizontal row of triangles is a tiny, meaningful way to pay homage to your siblings.
Roman Numerals
These are a classic tattoo design that can discreetly be placed on any part of your body, if you prefer a small tattoo.
Polaroid Portrait
You can now treasure your siblings forever by getting the outline of your favorite family photo tattooed. Consider getting the polaroid outline as a frame to give it a vintage vibe.
Dancing Avocados
For the quirky siblings whose favorite pastime is catching up over brunch, these tiny avocados are the cutest way to pay homage to all the times you’ve spent together.
Lightsaber Tattoos
May the force forever be with you and your sibling(s).
Dinosaur Siblings
Not only is the evolution of this dinosaur tattoo adorable when you’re all standing next to each other, but it’s symbolic of who’s the oldest, middle, and youngest sibling, too. We rate this tattoo a 10/10 for creativity and cuteness.
Abstract Portrait
Consider this abstract portrait of two people hugging each other a literal piece of art you that you and your sibling can admire forever.
3D Hearts
These matching 3D hearts can be customized by any color, size, and position.