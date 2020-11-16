Shades Of Melanin

“Inclusivity” is a hot-button topic in the beauty industry, but to some it’s just a clickbaity buzzword. Shades of Melanin unpacks some of the many untouched issues that Black women experience in the beauty community"Inclusivity" may be a buzzword, but for anyone who has ever felt left out of conversations in the beauty space—it's so much more. In Shades of Melanin, we celebrate Black beauty, support the brands and founders that are fighting for inclusivity in the industry, and unpack the issues that still need to be addressed..

Most Recent

Sustainable Products for Natural Hair Are Hard to Come By, but These 5 Brands Are Changing That

Keep your hair looking fresh without increasing your carbon footprint.
As a Black Woman, White-Owned Hair Companies Bring a Muddied Pain

"Hair isn’t just hair, because society doesn’t allow it to be."
BLK+GRN Is Changing the Face of Clean Beauty—This Is How

The all-natural, all-Black-owned marketplace has been quietly decolonizing the clean beauty scene for three years.  
Yara Shahidi's Hairstylist Shares 5 Tips for Going Natural

"Giving reverence to your body and your decisions can be such a beautiful send-off for the hair that no longer serves you."
Target’s New Badges Make It Easy to Find and Support Black-Owned Brands

From your sunscreen to your tampons, this makes it easy to buy Black.
10 Body Lotions and Butters From Black-Owned Brands to Add to Your Skincare Routine

Because body care is important.

More Shades Of Melanin

How to Support Small, Black-Owned Beauty Brands the Right Way

The fight for change must be more than just a trend.
5 Black beauty pros on how they're taking care of their mental health right now

These 5 gels define my curls without the crunch of old-school formulas

10 Black beauty pros to follow and support right now

28 Black-owned beauty brands to shop and support

Yes, people with dark skin tones need to use sunscreen—even indoors

Zoë Kravitz clapped back at a troll who made a completely inappropriate comment about her skin tone

