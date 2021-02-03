Sephora Just Released Skincare Sets Inspired by ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The third installment of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film series, Always and Forever, is finally almost here, and Netflix came up with the best way for us to prepare. The streaming platform teamed up with the K-beauty brand Laneige to release limited-edition skincare sets at Sephora inspired by the film franchise. So, before the third, highly anticipated teen romance film drops on February 12th, you can pamper yourself with a little skincare, or reserve the sets for a virtual spa and movie night with your besties on Galentine's Day.

Both sets, adorably named Meet Cute and I Choose You, are composed of some of Laneige's best-sellers. The Meet Cute, which is pink and perfect for V-Day, includes two Lip Sleeping Masks, one in "berry" and one in "sweet candy," so you'll be extra ready to pucker up for a kiss (or at least take the ultimate kissy-face selfie).

Laneige Meet Cute Set $25 SHOP IT Sephora

The I Choose You set is blue and daisy-themed and focuses more on hydrating facial skincare, so you can give your parched winter skin a treat. It includes a limited-edition TATBILB sheet mask, the Water Bank Moisture Cream, the Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, and a Lip Sleeping Mask.

Laneige I Choose You Set $29 SHOP IT Sephora