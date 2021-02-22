This $23 Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Is Bringing Amazon Shoppers’ Hair ‘Back to Life’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You don’t have to let thinning or damaged hair get the best of you.

If you've been noticing extra hair fall out in the shower or on your brush recently, you're not alone. Stress levels are high amid the pandemic, and an unfortunate side effect of stress is hair loss. But you don't have to let extra shedding get the best of you. Amazon shoppers found this biotin shampoo and conditioner that they say "really works to make your hair grow thicker." And the duo is currently on sale for just $23.

To get a better sense of the benefits of biotin, we consulted Dr. Debra Jaliman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, "Biotin helps nourish the hair follicles and stimulate the growth of existing hair.," Dr. Jaliman tells InStyle. She adds that the vitamin helps with the production of keratin, which "is the protein that strengthens hair." You can get biotin in your system through an oral supplement, or you can apply it directly to your scalp with hair care products.

The New York Biology shampoo and conditioner have biotin as their main ingredient, followed by argan oil, shea butter, ginseng extract, coconut oil, and amino acids. These elements work together to strengthen thinning or damaged hair and deep-clean your locks. The shampoo and conditioner can also help soothe an irritated or itchy scalp.

NewYorkBiology Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Hair Growth and Thinning Hair $24.95 ( $35.95 save 31% ) SHOP IT Amazon

"This product has brought my hair back to life," one reviewer wrote. "I have several medical conditions that were making my hair fall out so much, my tub would get clogged every time I showered. I can't begin to tell you how much I am in love with this product. I've used it four times, and I can't wait to buy more. It has slowed the hair fall by 75 percent. My hair is soft, thick and vibrant."

A second shopper shared: "After having COVID, I was losing my hair by the handful daily. I have been using this since October, and I can see lots of sprigs that are filling in my bald spots. I am so happy!"